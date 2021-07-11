From a positional switch to a 10/10 performance

Who is Malcolm Marx: Ten things you should know about the South Africa hooker

Since making his Test debut in 2016, Malcolm Marx has been a regular for South Africa and is known for his all-action style at hooker.

1. Malcolm Marx was born in Germiston, in Gauteng, on 13 July 1994.

He made the Lions Super Rugby squad in 2014 after playing for South Africa Schools in 2012.

2. He attended King Edward VII School in Johannesburg alongside former Lions team-mates Cyle Brink, who has played in the Premiership for Leicester, and Dylan Smith, who spent time at Stade Francais.

Bryan Habana and former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith were also educated there.

3. Heyneke Meyer, the former Springbok coach, was the man who suggested Marx might make it as a hooker after seeing him play for his school. He had previously played in the back row.

Meyer created another hooker, Tom Youngs, who moved from centre to the front row, when he was coach at Leicester.

4. Marx was a member of the South African squad at the 2014 Junior World Cup in New Zealand.

South Africa were runners-up to England but a knee injury ruled him out of the tournament in its earlier stages.

5. Marx made his international debut for the Springboks against New Zealand in Christchurch in September 2016. South Africa lost 41-13 with Marx coming off the bench for captain Adriaan Strauss after 40 minutes.

6. The hooker came to global prominence in 2017 when he started 12 Tests for the Springboks, from France in Pretoria in June to Wales in Cardiff in December.

He was voted SA Rugby Player of the Year, SA Rugby Young Player of the Year and South African Super Rugby Player of the Tournament.

In 2018 he was shortlisted for the World Rugby Player of the Year award won by Ireland’s Johnny Sexton.

7. In the 2017 Test match against New Zealand at Newlands in Cape Town, which South Africa lost 25-24, Marx was given a player rating of 10/10… by the New Zealand Herald.

According to SANZAAR stats he made 14 carries, 65m, 11 tackles and four turnovers – and scored a try. Hard to find fault with that lot.

8. Marx started one game at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, South Africa’s opener against New Zealand in Yokohama, which they lost 23-13.

He was on the bench for five more games as Bongi Mbonambi became first choice. Marx, however, was in action after just over 20 minutes of the final win against England when Mbonambi suffered a head injury.

9. In 2020, Marx left the Lions when he cancelled his contract after the introduction of the Industry Salary Plan – a response to the Covid-19 crisis – and signed for Kubota Spears in Japan.

He had played in Japan previously for the Shining Arcs after South Africa’s 2019 World Cup win.

10. Marx met his partner, Kristen, a doctor, when the pair were teenagers. He proposed to her in 2020 at a game park in Limpopo.

