Koroibete is a skilled player in both rugby league and union

Marika Koroibete is a skilled player in both rugby league and union.

He has made a huge impression for Australia in the 15s game, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Marika Koroibete

1. Marika Koroibete was born on 26 July 1992 in Naraiyawa, Fiji. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.81m) and weighs 15st 2lbs (96kg).

2. He plays for the Panasonic Wild Knights but has previously competed for Melbourne Rising and the Rebels.

3. Koroibete won his first cap for Australia in 2017 against Argentina and went onto represent the country at the 2019 World Cup.

4. He has also represented Fiji in rugby league. He played for Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm in league at club level.

5. Koroibete qualifies to play for Australia through residency.

6. He became the first winger to win the John Eales Medal in 2019 and won it again in 2022.

7. Koroibete was named in the World Rugby’s Men’s 15 Dream Team of the Year in 2022.

8. Former Australia head coach Dave Rennie said of the winger: “If we kick a ball, he is at full pace chasing. He is concrete when he hits, his work ethic is phenomenal, I haven’t seen another winger like it.

“He’s not a big man but powerful and and he’s all over the park. You have a look at his numbers, they’re outrageous.”

9. He is married to long-term partner Emma and the couple have four sons together.

10. Koroibete loves to travel and has posted about it on social media.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.