Telea's pace has made him one of the best wingers in the world

Mark Telea has pace and try-scoring abilities.

He has made his breakthrough into the All Blacks team, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Mark Telea

1. Mark Telea was born on 6 December 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 14st 11lbs (94kg).

2. He plays for the Blues and North Harbour but has previously competed for Tasman.

3. Telea won his first cap for New Zealand in 2022 against Scotland. He scored two tries in his first match.

4. He has spoken about how much his international debut meant to his family. Telea told Sportstak: “I was just chilling, waiting for someone else’s name to get called out, and I was kind of surprised. It’s straight into homework after this. It’s more special for my family, for all the work they’ve seen me putting through and the outcome of it all – that’s why it’s special.

“I told my mum, my dad and my sister and they were overjoyed – tears through their eyes. The old man was happy, he’s been there from the beginning and seen all the hard work.”

5. He has South African ancestry on his father’s side and Samoan on his mother’s side. 6. Telea attended Massey High School which has rugby players Ken Pisi, Kurt Sherlock and Chris Smylie among its alumni.

7. He has said he looked up to the likes of Bryan Habana when he was younger.

8. He scored four tries in a game against the Hurricanes in May 2023 to see the Blues win 36-25.

9. Telea competed in his first Rugby Championship in 2023.

10. Blues captain Dalton Papali’i said of Telea via Planet Rugby: “He is in exceptional form and if he carries on I’d say he’s either the best or one of the best wingers in the world. He’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing.

“He’s a hard worker, and has the gifts to take it all the way. I’ve seen him grow on and off the field. He’s already one of the best or if not the best winger in the game, and he’s still getting better.”

