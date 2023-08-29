Carreras will play at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Mateo Carreras is a part of the 2023 Argentina Rugby World Cup squad.

The wing is known for his pace, ability to beat defenders and try-scoring ability. Here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Mateo Carreras

1. Mateo Carreras was born on 17 December 1999 in Tucuman Province, Argentina. He stands at 5ft 7in (1.7m) and weighs 12st 13lbs (82kg).

2. He currently plays for the Newcastle Falcons but has previously competed for Los Tarcos and Jaguares.

3. Carreras won his first cap for Argentina in 2021. He was selected for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

4. He has also represented Argentina’s sevens team.

5. Carreras told the Northern Echo about life in Newcastle: “It was tough when I first arrived because I spoke hardly any English. I’d come from Argentina’s summer where it was around 40 degrees, and in my first week in Newcastle we had to shovel snow off the pitch in temperatures of minus-five just so we could train!

“Now I’m really comfortable here. The people in Newcastle are really friendly, both at the club and in general life, and I really enjoy being in the North-East. Having three more Argies here is good because we can help each other and we all get along, and it’s just a good place to be. I live in the same apartment complex as Pedro so we drive in together every day, and it’s a nice city where you can never get bored.”

6. He posts on social media about his travels, including Dubai and France.

7. Despite having the same last name as Argentina teammate Santiago, the pair are not related.

8. He has a sponsorship deal with Nike.

9. Carreras likes to fish.

10. He regularly posts with his partner Paula.

