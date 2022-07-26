The diminutive Welsh-native has made her mark in England colours

Who is Megan Jones: Ten things you should know about the England Sevens back

Megan Jones is an influential figure on and off the pitch.

Cardiff-born but an England international, she has won silverware in sevens and XVs.

Ten things you should know about Megan Jones

1. Megan Jones was born on 23 October 1996 in Cardiff. She is a fluent Welsh speaker but qualified for England through her mother.

2. She started playing rugby, aged six, at Glamorgan Wanderers, before moving to Hartpury College aged 16. She studied Sports Science and Management while playing rugby at the Gloucester institution.

3. She made her international Sevens debut aged 17, making her England’s youngest ever women’s player in the sport. The following year, while at Bristol Bears, Jones broke into the England XVs side.

4. She scored in England’s semi-final win over France at the 2017 Women’s World Cup, but the Red Roses lost to New Zealand 41-32 in the final.

5. Jones joined the England Sevens programme ahead of the 2017-18 World Sevens Series and won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She remained part of the set-up until the Rugby Football Union (RFU) cut funding in August 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. In search of playing time, Jones returned to XVs with Wasps in September 2020.

7. After travelling to the 2016 Olympics as a non-playing reserve, Jones co-captained Great Britain at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She scored four tries and Britain finished fourth, a fine achievement after the RFU cuts forced the team to use National Lottery funding.

8. When the UK went into national lockdown in November 2020, Jones partnered with Lions Sports Academy to provide free online fitness sessions to children.

9. Jones’ partner is Wasps, England and Great Britain team-mate Celia Quansah. Speaking to BBC Sport, she expressed her pride in being a voice for same-sex couples in sport.

“We’re very proud and it helps that we’re both vocal about it,” Jones said in 2021. “Speaking about things normalises it – it’s as simple as that.”

10. She won the Women’s Six Nations in 2021 before returning to the World Sevens Series with England for the 2021-22 campaign, as RFU funding was restored.

