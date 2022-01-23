The full-back is known for being an exciting and dangerous runner in attack

Who is Michael Lowry: Ten things you should know about the Ulster back

Fleet-footed Michael Lowry is one of an impressive group of young players at Ulster and his form earned him a senior Ireland call-up.

His statistics from the pool stages of the 2021-22 European Champions Cup – eight clean breaks, 23 defenders beaten and 562 metres made – illustrate what an attacking threat he is. Here are a few more facts and figures about the Ulster player…

Ten things you should know about Michael Lowry

1. Michael Lowry was born on 20 August 1998 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He stands at 5ft 7in (1.7m) and weighs 12st 4lb (79kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Ulster after coming through their academy system.

3. Lowry played for Ireland U20 and received his call-up to the senior Ireland side for the 2022 Six Nations.

4. He is able to play at fly-half and full-back, excelling in the latter position for Ulster in the 2021-22 season. However, his long-term goal is to wear the No 10 shirt for his province.

He told The Irish Times in late 2021: “I want to start every game and play as many matches as I can. I love playing 15 as much as I love playing ten.

“Looking long-term hopefully I can put my skills into more of a ten positioning-wise, but for the time being just getting on the pitch is a helping hand in being a second playmaker and I’m happy to do so at the minute.”

5. Lowry attended Royal Belfast Academical Institution, where he captained the team to a Medallion Shield and three Ulster Schools Cup titles.

6. Ulster coach Dan McFarland has been impressed by Lowry’s attacking skills, saying: “It’s his ability to play ball. He’s got speed, he’s got agility, he knows when to give a pass and he’s a good decision-maker and he’s really brave. I think his attack stuff gives us something extra.”

7. Lowry is an ambassador for the charity CRY Ireland.

8. He supports Premier League club Manchester United.

9. He made his 50th appearance for Ulster against the Lions in October 2021.

10. Lowry was named in the 2020–21 Guinness Pro14 Dream Team.

