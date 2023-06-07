Mihai Macovei is an icon and is one of the most experienced players in the sport

Mihai Macovei will be one of the most experienced players in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. But his body, and mind, could still teach the young ones a thing or two.

Macovei, Romania’s skipper, is a legend of the sport, and these are ten things you should know about the loose forward!

Ten things you should know about Mihai Macovei

1. Born in Gura Humorului on the 29th of October 1986, Mihai Macovei is the son of Viorel and Paraschiva Macovei.

2. Rugby wasn’t his first sport, but he decided to give it a go when he was ten and fell in love with it. His first club was his hometown club, Gura Humorului, where he stayed for a couple of years.

3. In the 2000’s he moved to CSM Baia Mare, the club that would help him become a professional player. He made his senior debut in 2005 when he was only nineteen.

4. He won his senior international debut in 2006 against Ukraine, coming from the bench, in a game where he played with Romeo Gontineac, Taylor Gontineac’s father and his current teammate.

5. He is currently playing in France for Bassin Arcachon (Nationale 2), the country where he first arrived in 2012 to play for Saint Nazaire. He also served for RC Massyone and US Colomiers.

6. Macovei graduated from Bogdan Voda University. He has a degree in Sports Management and coaching!

7. A centurion with 103 caps for the Oaks, Macovei sits in third as a Romanian international with the most caps, trailing behind Florin Vlaicu and Cătălin Fercu.

8. He has led Romania as a captain in 71 matches in the last twelve years and is currently fifth in the World Leaderboard of Players for most caps as a skipper.

9. The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be his third, after playing in 2011 and 2015. He scored four tries in the one held in England.

10. He is also a family man, as he has two sons Stephan and Denis, and is married to Petronela Macovei.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.