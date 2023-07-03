Who is Nic White? Ten things you should know about Australia scrum-half

White has represented Australia at a World Cup

Nic White is one of the most experienced players in the Australian team.

He has cemented himself into the side with his game management and great skill at scrum time. Here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Nic White

1. Nic White was born on 13 June 1990 in Scone, Australia. He stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 12st 8lbs (80kg).

2. He plays for the Brumbies but has previously competed for Exeter Chiefs, Montpellier and NSW Country Eagles. He won the Gallagher Premiership title with Exeter in the 2017/18 season.

3. White competed for Australia U20 before winning his first senior cap in 2013 against New Zealand.

4. He missed out on representing Australia at the 2015 World Cup but did feature at the 2019 tournament.

5. White has competed for invitational team the Barbarians. He told Talking Rugby Union of the experience in 2021: “A lot of us dream of playing for the Baa-Baas. You have got to be invited and to be invited is a huge honour so we have had a bit of good fun this week!”

6. He told Talking Rugby Union about Australia hosting the 2027 Rugby World Cup: “It ticks so many boxes and for the game where it is in Australia, we are starting to turn things around. We’re not where we want to be just yet, but we’re certainly pushing everything in the right direction. By the time we get to 2023 let alone 2027, hopefully we are right at the pointy end of it.”

7. White is good friends with former Exeter teammate Jack Nowell.

8. He and long-term partner Melissa have three children together.

9. White swaps shirts with his opposite number including France number nine Antoine Dupont.

10. He likes to ride motorbikes.

