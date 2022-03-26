The second-row was named Ireland captain for the 2022 Six Nations

Who is Nichola Fryday: Ten things you should know about the Ireland lock

Get the lowdown on Nichola Fryday, who was named Ireland captain ahead of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

Ten things you should know about Nichola Fryday

1. Nichola Fryday was born on 2 June 1995 in Offaly, Ireland. She stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 12st 11lb (81kg).

2. She joined Allianz Premier 15s club Exeter Chiefs in November 2021 having previously played for Blackrock College and Old Belvedere.

3. Fryday won her first Ireland cap in 2016 against Canada.

4. She described Ireland’s failure to qualify for the Rugby World Cup (being played in 2022) as “heartbreaking”, especially as she was left out of the 2017 squad.

She said: “For me, what happened in Parma was hugely disappointing. It’s something I would have been working for since the last World Cup. That was my sole focus. To not achieve that, it was heartbreaking.”

5. Fryday has praised the influence of former Ireland coach Adam Griggs on her game, saying: “He’s improved my skill-set across the pitch, definitely. He’s always encouraged us as players to play, not to feel like we have to sit within a system. To express ourselves and make sure that we use our skill-set. That’s something he’s definitely brought to my game.”

6. She took up rugby in her late teens, trying out the sport at Tullamore RFC while at home from university for the summer holidays.

7. She has a degree in food and agribusiness management from University College Dublin.

8. As part of an advertising campaign by Aer Lingus, Fryday had a mural painted of her in her home town.

9. Growing up, horse riding was one of her main interests.

10. Fryday is a fan of the band Mumford and Sons.

