The Australia captain is a veteran of the World Sevens Series

Who is Nick Malouf: Ten things you should know about the Australia sevens back

Nick Malouf has played for nearly a decade in the World Sevens Series and has captained at the Olympics.

A fine defender and smart finished, the Australian also has XVs experience in both hemispheres.

Ten things you should know about Nick Malouf

1. Nick Malouf was born on 19 March 1993 in Brisbane. He started playing rugby at U10 level for local club Sunnybank Dragons.

2. He attended Anglican Church Grammar School, where Wallabies Quade Cooper and David Pocock were also educated.

3. Prior to turning to sevens, Malouf played flanker for the University of Queensland.

4. Malouf made his World Sevens Series debut at the Dubai Sevens during the 2012-13 season and would score four tries in that campaign.

5. He joined Leicester Tigers in 2017 and score five tries in his only season at the Premiership club before returning to the Australia sevens set-up in 2018.

6. With the global sevens circuit postponed due to the pandemic in 2020, Malouf had a brief stint at Super Rugby franchise the Waratahs.

7. He overcame bad luck to represent Australia at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics. Having torn his meniscus a month before the tournament, Malouf decided to undergo surgery that removed it, allowing him to feature in Brazil.

8. He became a double Olympian in 2021, captaining his country at the Tokyo Games.

9. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland and spent nine months working as an office leasing intern for real estate company Savills.

10. Malouf led Australia to the London Sevens title in 2022, helping them end a four-year period without winning a tournament in the series.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.