Who is Ollie Chessum: Ten things you should know about the England forward

Ollie Chessum is a versatile back-five forward from Lincolnshire.

The Leicester man bounced back after being released by the club to become a key member of a powerful Tigers pack.

1. Oliver Andrew Chessum was born on 6 September 2001 in Boston, Lincolnshire. He stands at 6ft 7in (2m) and is 18st 8lb (118kg).

2. Chessum attended Carre’s Grammar School in Lincolnshire, which had not produced an England international prior to Chessum in its 418-year history.

3. Originally more of a footballer, Chessum was encouraged to play rugby by his PE teacher during his first two years at Carre’s.

4. He was brought up as a Leicester Tigers fan and joined the club’s junior academy as a child, but didn’t make it into the senior academy aged 16.

Following a strong season with Nottingham and appearances for Leicester in the Premiership Rugby Shield, Chessum returned to his boyhood club permanently ahead of the 2020-21 season.

5. An adaptable forward, Chessum can play as a lock or across the back row.

In the first half of the 2021-22 season alone, he started in both lock positions, blindside flanker and No 8.

6. He captained England Counties to victory over Ireland at U18 level before being named in an England U20 training squad.

7. Chessum scored his first Tigers try in March 2021 during the 33-32 Gallagher Premiership victory over London Irish.

8. He was part of the Leicester side that won its opening 15 games of the 2021-22 season.

Chessum then put in a heroic effort when Wasps ended the streak, playing 80 minutes shortly after recovering from a stomach bug.

9. Chessum’s Leicester team-mate Jonny Law is the son of the headteacher at Carre’s.

10. He was named in an England match-day squad for the first time in February 2022, when Eddie Jones selected him for the trip to Italy in the Six Nations.

