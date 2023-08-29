Labuschagne will be competing at his second Rugby World Cup in 2023

Pieter Labuschagne will be taking part on his second Rugby World Cup in 2023.

His is known for his impressive set piece skills and his leadership within a team. Here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Pieter Labuschagne

1. Pieter Labuschagne was born on 11 January 1989 in Pretoria, South Africa. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.89m) and weighs 16st 12lbs (107kg).

2. He plays for Kubota Spears but has previously competed for clubs like Cheetahs, Blue Bulls and the Sunwolves.

3. Labuschagne won his first cap for Japan in 2019 against Fiji. He competed at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has been selected for the 2023 edition.

4. He qualifies to play for Japan on residency grounds.

5. In 2013 he was called into the South Africa camp for their mid-year Tests against Italy, Scotland and Samoa. Despite the call-up he was never capped.

6. Labuschagne has captained Japan. He first skippered during their win over Italy at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

7. Japan defeated Ireland at the 2019 World Cup and Labuschagne’s interview post-match went viral. He said: “It’s difficulty to put into words, just really proud of the boys. It was a great team effort and really glad we got the result. We came into this tournament with a new goal [from the 2019 tournament where Japan shocked South Africa]. We knew what we wanted to do and we backed ourselves going into this game.”

8. He presented Ireland captain Johnny Sexton after he won his 100th cap against Japan in 2021.

9. Labuschagne is often called “Lappies”.

10. He has the same last name as Australian cricketed Marnus Labuschagne but the two are not related.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.