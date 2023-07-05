Tuilagi is the biggest member of a formidable family

Posolo Tuilagi comes from good rugby stock with his father Henry and his uncles creating a rugby dynasty but he has proved his own skill.

His brute strength and tactical ability has seen him impress on the international youth stage, here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Posolo Tuilagi

1. Posolo Tuilagi was born on 28 July 2004 in Samoa. He stands at 6ft 4.5in (1.94m) and weighs 23st 6lbs (149kg).

2. He plays for Perpignan at club level and made his professional debut in September 2022.

3. Tuilagi plays for France U20s and qualifies for the country through residency after his dad Henry moved to the south of France to play for Perpignan.

4. He has a famous rugby family with his father, Henry, and his uncles already competing in the sport. His uncle Manu plays for England while uncles Freddie, Alesana, Anitelea and Sanele all played for Samoa.

5. Tuilagi has said on his feelings about what his family name means in rugby: “I’m very proud. It’s big motivation for me on the field, knowing that I have a big family behind me.”

6. He was named in France’s squad for the U20 World Championships and he helped the team reach the semi-finals as the top seed.

7. Tuilagi went viral for his flashing a smile after being named as Player of the Match in France’s U20 World Championship win over New Zealand. He scored two tries, made 10 carries, made 85 meters and made 11 tackles in the match.

8. He is versatile as he can play as a lock and as a number eight. France U20s usually play him as a lock.

9. He enjoys going to the arcade with his family.

10. French coach William Servat has said “no door is closed” in reference to Tuilagi making the senior World Cup squad in 2023.

