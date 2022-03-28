Who is Rhona Lloyd: Ten things you should know about the Scotland wing

From try-scoring to podcasting, find out more about this speedster

Rhona Lloyd is known for her lightning pace and try-scoring abilities – she averaged a try every other game in her first 32 Tests.

Ten things you should know about Rhona Lloyd

1. Rhona Lloyd was born on 17 October 1996 in Edinburgh, Scotland. She stands at 5ft 8.5in (1.74m) and weighs 10st 8lb (67kg).

2. She competes for French side Lionnes du Stade Bordelais, having previously played for Loughborough Lightning and Murrayfield Wanderers.

3. Lloyd won her first cap for Scotland in 2016 against England.

4. She has represented Great Britain in sevens rugby but didn’t make the final squad for the 2020 Olympic Games, which took place in Tokyo in 2021.

During the selection camps for Tokyo, Lloyd was on a full-time deal and she told The Guardian what it meant to her: “I think that’s absolutely mad (to have a contract).

“Being a professional rugby player is something I didn’t know I would ever have the chance to do. So I guess, on an individual basis, that meant the world (to me).

5. She did athletics as a child.

6. She has spoken about struggling with her body image when she was younger. She told BBC Sport: “I felt like if I had muscles I wasn’t attractive or I wasn’t feminine. I had this massive block where I didn’t want to look more like a man.

“I didn’t want to give people more reason to call me that. I didn’t have any role models that were muscly, athletic females.”

7. Lloyd hosts a podcast with Scotland team-mate Sarah Bonar called Women Who Sport.

8. She studied biomedical sciences at the University of Edinburgh and undertook a masters at Loughborough University.

9. In 2020, when Ireland shirt sponsors Canterbury used models rather than players to show the new women’s playing kit, she told NewsChain: “It was obviously disappointing to see.

“If they had used models across both the men’s and women’s teams that would have been one thing, but the fact that it was evidently big-name male players and models for the women was upsetting.”

10. She helped Scotland to qualify for the Rugby World Cup taking place in 2022 – the first time the Scotland women’s team have reached the tournament in 12 years.

