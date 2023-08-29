Fernández will play at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Rodrigo Fernández was a key player in Chile qualifying for the World Cup for the 2023 edition.

He has speed, is able to beat defenders and is a world class player. Here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Rodrigo Fernández

1. Rodrigo Fernández was born on 8 February 1996 in Chile. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 12st 9lbs (82kg).

2. He plays his club rugby for Selknam.

3. Fernández is capable of playing at fly-half and full back.

4. He won his first cap for Chile in 2016 against Paraguay and has been selected to represent the country at the 2023 World Cup.

5. Fernández has also played for Chile’s sevens team.

6. He won International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year in 2022 for his score against the USA. Fernández said when accepting the award: “I’m pretty honoured. I never expected this, I am really, really happy. It was a huge surprise to be nominated. I want to take this opportunity to thank all the people in Chile that supports us, my family, my friends, my girlfriend. Everybody who is behind this and for who is responsible for accomplishing this dream.

“We are looking forward to it [Rugby World Cup]. It is our dream and to go and play in France, we are really looking forward to it.”

7. His try was a part of Chile’s qualification for the World Cup for the first time in the country’s history.

8. In 2022 after Chile played Scotland he said: “Scotland were fast and very skilful. I have never played against a team that good and I loved it.”

9. He prefers dogs to cats.

10. Fernández regularly posts with his partner Maca on social media.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.