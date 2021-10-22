The fly-half has become a standout performer for Toulouse and France, like his father

Who is Romain Ntamack: Ten things you should know about the France fly-half

Romain Ntamack won his first cap for France in 2019 against Wales and has gone onto the become a leading figure for the team.

1. Romain Ntamack was born on 1 May 1999 in Toulouse, France. The fly-half stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 13st 8lb (86kg).

2. He initially joined his hometown club Toulouse in 2004 and came through their academy to make his senior debut in 2017. He won the Top 14 in 2019 and 2021 as well as the European Champions Cup in 2021.

3. Ntamack made his debut for France against Wales on 1 February 2019 and he has since got the date tattooed in Roman numerals on his forearm.

4. He has Cameroonian and Pied-Noir heritage through his father Emile’s family.

5. One of his role models is Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who he now plays against on the internationals stage. Ntamack said: “Sexton is a role model for me and, I believe, for lots of players.

“He is world class and, maybe, the best fly-half of the past decade. He proves that every weekend either for his province or his country. Sexton is tireless and has enormous experience.”

6. Ntamack has followed in his father Emile’s footsteps. Emile played for Toulouse and was capped 46 times for France. His brother, Theo, is also at the French club and his grandfather Jean-Claude Seguela played for Pamiers.

7. He scored his first Test try against Scotland in 2019.

8. He has competed for France’s youth teams and most notably won the U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship.

9. He won the 2019 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

10. He had to go to hospital in 2021 after a head-on-head collision with Bordeaux’s Ulupano Seuteni, who was subsequently red-carded for the incident.

