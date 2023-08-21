Carreras has been selected at part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Santiago Carreras has been named in the Argentina squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He is skilled at game management and has slowly built into the matchday 23. Here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Santiago Carreras

1. Santiago Carreras was born on 30 March 1998 in Cordoba, Argentina. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m).

2. He plays for Gloucester but he has previously competed for Jaguares.

3. Carreras won his cap for Argentina in 2019 against South Africa. He was selected to represent his country at the 2023 World Cup.

4. He started the match in which Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time in 2020.

5. Gloucester head coach George Skivington said of Carreras: “Santi has come in and really hit the ground running for us. He’s really bought in to what we are trying to build as a club and has fitted in seamlessly to the group.

“He’s hungry to play, and as you can see on the pitch, he’s not one to shy away from the action. Santi is a brave, young player with a big future in the game, so we are really pleased that he wants to forge a career here in Cherry & White.”

6. He has told Rugby Pass he wants to be the best player in the world.

7. Carreras signed a new Gloucester deal in 2022 and the club’s CEO Alex Brown said: “Santiago Carreras is one of the most exciting players in rugby and it is easy to forget how young he is. Just 24 years old, he is still developing his game and we only expect him to get better. We’re delighted that he wants to stay here at Kingsholm.”

8. He has posted on social media with his partner Delfina.

9. Carreras can play as a fullback, wing, and fly-half.

10. He made 15 carries in Argentina’s Rugby Championship win over Australia in 2023.

