Get to know the Red Roses’ ball-carrying dynamo, with this insight from Nick Heath

Who is Sarah Bern: Ten things you should know about the England prop

Sarah Bern may play in the front row but she can step like a back, causing defences problems with ball in hand. She says: “I’ve always loved running and am pretty fast. That’s what they call my super-strength in the group, running with the ball.”

Ten things you should know about Sarah Bern

1. Sarah Bern was born on 10 July 1997.

2. She has played netball, cricket, basketball, football and athletics – a self-confessed sport lover.

3. Despite starting her rugby life as a prop aged 11, Bern moved to the back row and then centre before earning seven England U20 caps at blindside flanker.

4. Bern likes to go paddle boarding and rock climbing as she makes the most of life at her club Bristol Bears in the Allianz Premier 15s.

5. She once faced current England prop team-mate Hannah Botterman at county level when they were both playing in the centre position.

6. Her senior debut with the Red Roses came in 2016 against France and the USA.

7. She was the youngest Red Roses squad member selected for the 2017 Rugby World Cup. She scored a crucial try in England’s semi-final match against France that earned them a place in the final, where they lost to New Zealand in Belfast.

8. In the 2019 Women’s Six Nations she started all of England’s games, scoring five tries, as they won a Grand Slam.

Related: Sarah Bern the epitome of England Women’s modern props

9. She was voted as the England Women’s Player of the Year in 2019 and has made the World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year shortlist.

10. Ahead of the 2021 autumn series, she had won 36 caps for England – and it would have been more if she hadn’t been injured for most of the 2020-21 season.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.