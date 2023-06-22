Barrett has played alongside his brothers for his country

Scott Barrett is becoming a sure starter for New Zealand thanks to his fine form.

He is skilled at the scrum and making metres and here are some things you should know about the lock.

Ten things you should know about Scott Barrett

1. Scott Barrett was born on 20 November 1993 in New Plymouth. New Zealand. He stands at 6ft 6in (1.97m) and weighs 17st 7lbs (111kg).

2. He plays for Taranaki but has previously competed for Canterbury and the Crusaders.

3. Barrett won his first cap for New Zealand in 2016 against Ireland and represented the country at the 2019 World Cup. He told CNN on what it is like to play for his country: ““When I got on the field it just happened so quick and I loved every minute of it because that’s what every Kiwi boy growing up wants to do – play for the All Blacks. It’s a dream come true.”

4. He has three brothers Beauden, Jordie and Kane. They all play rugby and Barrett has played for New Zealand alongside Jordie and Beauden. In 2017 they became the first trio of brothers to be named in the same New Zealand team.

5. Barrett is capable of playing lock or flanker.

6. He let his parents find out he would be an All Blacks player when the public found out.

7. Barrett attended the Francis Douglas Memorial College who has Aaron Smith among its alumni.

8. He studied an agriculture degree at Lincoln.

9. Barrett married his long-term partner Hannah in 2021, he has described her as the “love of his life” on Instagram. The couple have a son, Douglas, together.

10. He likes to go fishing.

