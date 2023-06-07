Mamukashvili will be a key member of the Georgia squad at the World Cup

Long beard, (very) broad shoulders, and the heart of ten lions: that is Georgia veteran Shalva Mamukashvili.

Here are a few things you should know about the hooker.

Ten things you should know about Shalva Mamukashvili

1. Born on 2 October 1990 in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, Shalva Mamukashvili is the son of David Mamukashvili and Ekaterine Rochikashvili.

2. His mother is a mathematician and an IT graduate and teacher, which would inspire him to take the mantle and complete a degree in maths and IT.

3. His rugby journey started when he was very young, and enlisted for Kochebi Bolnisi when he was six.

4. He would get his first senior experience when he was eighteen years-old playing for Kochebi Bolnisi and would remain in the club until 2014 when he signed for Armia Tbilisi.

5. As a club player, he played for eight professional sides, from Glasgow Warriors to Leicester Tigers, and also the Top14 Montpellier and RC Toulon. A modern rugbytrotter!

6. Spain was his first foe at a Test match level back in 2012, but his first win only came one week later when they played against Portugal.

7. For Georgia, Mamukashvili has already scored thirteen tries, and is on the lookout to get in the top three for hookers with most tries in Test rugby. He only needs eight more to equal Joe Taufeteʻe record.

8. He is getting closer to the centurion status, as he has already amassed 97 caps, and will be the sixth Georgian player to achieve it.

9. In his time with the Georgian set-up, he has won nine Rugby Europe Championships, sharing that feat with Sandro Todua, as the most Championships won by a Georgian player.

10. After the final whistle in the famous 2022 match win against Wales, in which he came on and helped to win two pivotal scrums, his first thought was ‘hard work always pays off’.

