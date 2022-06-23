The clinical finisher is familiar with coming out on top

Who is Stacey Fluhler: Ten things you should know about the New Zealand back

Stacey Fluhler is a pacey outside back who thrives in both sevens and XVs.

The New Zealander has tasted regular success throughout her career.

Ten things you should know about Stacey Fluhler

1. Stacey Fluhler (née Waaka) was born on 3 November 1995. She possesses Maori heritage and is a descendant of the Ngai Tuhoe iwi.

2. Her elder brother, Beaudein Waaka, has represented New Zealand’s men’s sevens team and signed for Major League Rugby franchise the New England Free Jacks in 2020.

3. She was involved in a major road incident aged 15. On her way home from school, a truck collided with the school bus she was travelling in and seriously damaged her knees.

Despite her injuries, she prioritised the safety of younger children and phoned the police, drawing praise for her selflessness.

4. She made her Black Ferns debut against Canada in June 2015 and was named Junior Maori Sportswoman of the Year the following November.

5. Fluhler made her World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series debut during the 2015/16 season and scored four tries in her first campaign.

6. Her focus moved towards XVs ahead of the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Playing at centre, she started four out of five matches, including the semi-final and final, as New Zealand regained the trophy.

7. She was the most prolific try-scorer during 2019/20 Sevens Series, crossing 31 times.

8. Fluhler scored a try in both the semi-final and final of New Zealand’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

9. A serial winner, Fluhler also won the Sevens World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in 2018, as well as Sevens Series titles in 2019 and 2020.

10. She was part of the Chiefs Manawa squad that won the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition in 2022.

