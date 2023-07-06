Who is Steven Luatua? Ten things you should know about Samoa star

Luatua is one of the best forwards in the world

Steven Luatua is one of the most talented forwards in the world and has versatility to his game.

He is particularly skilled at the scrum and can get over the gain line. Here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Steven Luatua

1. Steven Luatua was born on 29 April 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand. He stands at 6ft 4.5in (1.94m) and weighs 17st 13lbs (114kg).

2. He plays for Bristol Bears but has previously competed for Auckland and the Blues.

3. Luatua played for Samoa and New Zealand’s youth teams and has won caps for the All Blacks.

4. He confirmed he had switched allegiances to Samoa in 2022 but injury has prevented him from making many squad lists.

5. Luatua is versatile and is able to play at No. 8, flanker and lock. He plays predominantly at No 8 for Bristol.

6. Since joining Bristol in 2017 he has won the club’s Player’s Player of the Season award in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Supporters Player of the Season in 2020-21 and has been shortlisted for Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

7. When a Bristol fan tweeted “why has [Pat] Lam put a second team out against wasps, this is a bit of a must win game, not going to end well today I’m afraid”, Luatua responded defending his coach. He said: “Two things. 1 – There is no “second team”. You’re a Bear or you’re not. And 2 – have you tried playing 4 games in 2 weeks? Appreciate the passion though.”

8. He is a big NFL fan and supports the New England Patriots.

9. Luatua married his long-term partner Olivia in 2023. The couple have a daughter together.

10. He likes to take photos using a polaroid camera.

