McDermott is the vice-captain for Australia

Tate McDermott will play in his first World Cup in 2023.

His game management is skilful and he has good pace, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Tate McDermott

1. Tate McDermott was born on 18 September 1998 in Bundaberg Central, Australia. He stands at 5ft 10in (1.79m) and weighs 12st 13lbs (82kg).

2. He plays for the Reds but he previously competed for Queensland Country.

3. McDermott won his first cap for Australia in 2020 against New Zealand.

4. He has also represented Australia in the sevens game.

5. McDermott was selected for Eddie Jones’ 2023 Rugby World Cup squad and was named vice-captain.

6. He used to surf competitively but turned to rugby after his best friend drowned at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

7. Australia coach Eddie Jones said of McDermott: “Tate’s got all the attributes to be a great captain of his country. We’re definitely remodelling the team. We need to change the team from where we’ve been and part of it is definitely the leadership aspect.”

8. He signed a new deal with the Reds and Rugby Australia in 2023, committing his future to the club until 2027. He said: “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to live and play Rugby in Queensland. That is a dream I’ve had since I was a young boy.

“I love representing the Queensland Reds and the Wallabies, and staying here in Australia gives me the chance to continue to do that. There is plenty left to achieve in this country. With a Lions Tour and a home World Cup on the horizon, that is a future I want to be part of.”

9. He likes to snowboard.

10. McDermott was named as the Reds’ co-captain in 2022.

