Gontineac is a powerful centre for Romania

A powerful and young athlete, Taylor Gontineac is a key member of the Romanian team and the centre promises to be a headache for the opposition in the Rugby World Cup.

From being the son of an international Romanian to making a name for himself in France, here are ten things you need to know about Taylor Gontineac.

Ten things you need to know about Taylor Gontineac

1. Taylor Stefan Gontineac was not born in Romania, but in France, in the rugby town of Aurillac, on the July 16 2000.

2. He is the son of former international Romanian superstar, Romeo Gontineac, who also played as a centre for The Oaks. His father was part of the Romanian setup in four World Cups (1995, 1999, 2003, and 2007), and met Taylor’s mother, Lucinda, in 1995 in South Africa.

3. He followed in his father’s footsteps and started to play rugby early on when he was only six years old, combining rugby with judo, swimming, water, and handball.

4. His first club was his hometown rugby team, Aurillac, playing there until 2017 before moving to ASM Clermont Auvergne.

5. After finishing his academy years with ASM, the centre moved to Rouen Normandie where he has been a pivotal member of the ProD2 side. He scored three tries in 18 matches in the 2022-2023 campaign.

6. His main inspiration on the rugby pitch is his father, but also Springbok legend Damian de Allende.

7. He made his Test debut in 2019, when he faced Chile, and started in the first team, helping the Oaks defeat the Condores.

8. In 2023 he was selected as one of the best players in the 2023 Rugby Europe Championship, after scoring six tries and producing some of the best displays throughout the competition.

9. His sister is an U18 international for France, and she plays in the same position as her father and brother: centre!

10. Away from rugby Taylor Gontineac is completing a business master’s degree at ESC Clermont.

