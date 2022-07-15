The expert finisher has been pivotal to Ireland’s men’s sevens resurgence

Who is Terry Kennedy: Ten things you should know about the Ireland sevens back

Terry Kennedy is a pivotal player for Ireland’s sevens team.

The back is a superb try-scorer who has featured in multiple global tournaments.

Ten things you should know about Terry Kennedy

1. Terry Kennedy was born on 4 July 1996 in Dublin. His father, also named Terry, played international rugby for Ireland himself.

2. He made his Ireland sevens debut in 2016 and scored four tries in the 2017/18 World Sevens Series – his country’s first campaign in the competition since 2005.

3. A winger in XVs, Kennedy was part of the Ireland squad that were runners-up at the 2016 World Rugby U20 Championship. He scored one try in his sole appearance against Georgia.

4. He was in the Ireland squad that won the Challenge Trophy at the 2018 Sevens World Cup.

5. Kennedy holds a first-class honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Dublin.

6. He represented Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He scored a try in the first group match against South Africa, but his country could only manage a 10th-place finish.

7. Kennedy scored seven tries as Ireland reached a World Sevens Series cup final for the first time at the 2022 France Sevens.

8. He continued his fine form during the 2022 London Sevens, scoring tries in the last play to snatch victory against both Kenya and Argentina. Across the first eight rounds of the 2021/22 Sevens Series, Kennedy amassed a competition-leading 47 tries.

9. With sevens far less financially rewarding than XVs in Irish men’s rugby, Kennedy also works for investment management company TritonLake.

10. He was named Irish Men’s Sevens Players’ Player of the Year for 2018/19, 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.