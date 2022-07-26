The Kiwi is regularly seen lifting a trophy

Who is Theresa Fitzpatrick: Ten things you should know about the New Zealand sevens player

Theresa Fitzpatrick has won almost every trophy available in women’s rugby.

The strong ball-carrier became an Olympian early in her career and is a world champion in both XVs and sevens.

Ten things you should know about Theresa Fitzpatrick

1. Theresa Matauaina Fitzpatrick was born on 25 February 1995. She stands at 5ft 6in (1.68m) and is 11st 11lbs (75kg).

2. Her sister, Sulu Tone-Fitzpatrick has represented New Zealand in netball and Samoa in rugby sevens.

3. Fitzpatrick joined the Auckland Sevens set-up in 2013 and made her New Zealand Sevens debut at the Atlanta Sevens in 2016. She scored one try in the tournament as the Black Ferns finished as runner-up.

4. She put medical studies at the University of Auckland on hold so that she could make the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. New Zealand were rarely troubled on their path to the gold medal match, but they lost out in the final to Australia.

5. A powerful centre in XVs, Fitzpatrick was a replacement as New Zealand defeated England in the 2017 Rugby World Cup final.

6. She won her first World Sevens Series title in 2016-17, as New Zealand regained their crown from Australia. Fitzpatrick lifted the trophy again in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

7. Fitzpatrick was part of the Black Ferns side that defended the Sevens World Cup in 2018 in San Francisco.

8. She won Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, adding yet another title to her career.

9. Fitzpatrick competed in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki season for the Auckland-based Blues.

10. She won Commonwealth Games gold with New Zealand in 2018 and was selected for the 2022 edition in Birmingham.

