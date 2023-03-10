Ramos is a key part of the French side

Thomas Ramos is becoming a sure starter for France and his successful goal kicking is aiding his minutes.

He has fast pace, good game management skills and good territorial kicking.

Ten things you should know about Thomas Ramos

1. Thomas Ramos was born on 23 July 1995 in Mazamet, France. He stands at 5ft 10in (1.78m) and weighs 13st 8lbs (86kg)

2. He plays for Toulouse and has done so since 2014 but he did spend a season on loan to the Colomiers.

3. He has won the Top 14 twice and the Champions Cup with Toulouse.

4. Ramos played for France’s youth teams before winning his first cap against England in 2019.

5. He is a versatile back as he can play full-back and fly-half. He has the kicking at goal duties for France despite playing at 15 for the national side.

6. Ramos helped France win the 2022 Six Nations which was a Grand Slam victory for the team. He was subbed on for France’s last match against England which sealed the perfect win for the team.

7. He scored an impressive intercept try against Scotland during the 2023 Six Nations tournament. France went onto win the game 32-21 a the Stade de France.

8. Ramos went viral in 2022 when he spoke English to a French referee in the Top14. The official had to reply in French for Ramos to realise his error and upon realisation he put his hands on his head and switched back to his native French.

9. He married his partner Sophie in 2022 and celebrated by sharing photos from the day with his social media followers.

10. Ramos regularly works with EndoFrance, a charity helping spread awareness about endometriosis.

