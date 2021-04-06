From an ill-fated football career to making history as a teenager

Who is Tom Curry: Ten things you should know about the England back-row



Tom Curry, who can play across the back row at six, seven or eight, is one of the youngest-ever players to represent England at Test level. Learn more about the wonderkid, who burst onto the scene in 2016, below.

Ten things you should know about Tom Curry

1. Born in Hounslow on 15 June 1998, Tom Curry grew up further north and played for Crewe & Nantwich RUFC in his formative years. He weighs 110kg (17st 5lb) and stands at 185cm (6ft 1in).

2. His twin brother is Sale Sharks team-mate Ben Curry, who also plays as a flanker. Former England hooker John Olver is their uncle and former Northampton Saints fly-half Sam Olver is their cousin.

3. Curry was part of the England U20 squad that won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2017, having previously played for England U18.

4. Curry made his professional debut for Sale in 2016 against Scarlets in the European Champions Cup aged just 18, making him the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the tournament. He is also the youngest-ever Sale Sharks player to appear in the European Cup.

5. Curry scored on his Premiership debut in October 2016, making him the third-youngest scorer in the competition. Sale Sharks named both Tom and Ben joint recipients of the Young Player of the Season award at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

6. Following the award, both Tom and Ben received call-ups to the England squad. Tom replaced Ben in an uncapped game against the Barbarians in May 2017 after his brother suffered an injury.

7. Making his England debut five days before his 19th birthday against Argentina in 2017, Curry became England’s youngest forward since 1912. In that period, only Jonny Wilkinson debuted for the country at a younger age.

8. Starting every game for England in the 2019 Six Nations, Tom Curry also scored tries against Wales and Scotland. At just 20 years old, Curry had become integral to England’s back row. He has played at both flanker and No 8 for England.

9. The youngest player in England’s 2019 World Cup squad, Curry also became the youngest English forward to play at a World Cup. His performances at the tournament, including a Man of the Match display against Australia in the quarter-finals, saw him nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

10. Both Tom and Ben had trials with Manchester City when they were younger. However, Tom scored an own-goal, signalling the end of both of their football careers. He told the Telegraph: “I think it was that own-goal I scored that got us both kicked out.”

