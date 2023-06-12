Pearson is bidding to be a part of England's Rugby World Cup squad in 2023

Tom Pearson is hard-hitting back-row who burst onto the scene during his time at London Irish.

The star’s good performances are starting to get him international recognition, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Tom Pearson

1. Tom Pearson was born on 26 October 1999. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 17st 9lbs (114kg).

2. Pearson played for London Irish when the club was suspended from the Premiership and subsequently filed for administration. He said on his Instagram: “I will be eternally grateful to this club for giving me a shot two years ago. There was something very special building at London irish, and the fact that we will never know the end result of that potential is truly heartbreaking.

“Thank you to the players, fans and staff for making the last two years unforgettable. A period of my life I will treasure.”

3. He made his debut for London Irish in October 2021 against Exeter Chiefs and he was named Player of the Match.

4. Pearson was first called up for England for the 2022 Six Nations but he did not win a cap. Steve Borthwick named him in the training squad for the 2023 World Cup.

5. He has a twin brother called Will.

6. Pearson helps out with the family business of a garden centre. He told Standard Sport: “There’s now a cafe, an antiques shop, and franchises for things like upholstery and landscaping. I did work there over lockdown, I did the best part of nine months there, deliveries, click and collect that kind of thing.

“It’s a family affair because my twin brother runs the cafe. So I’ll pop over for a bit of lunch and stuff and tell him to stick it on the tab!”

7. He attended Cardiff Met university, the same uni that Harlequins’ Alex Dombrandt went to.

8. Pearson also played cricket growing up.

9. He has spoken on what he will need to do to get into the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. He told Talking Rugby Union: “I have just got to make sure if I ever do get that opportunity, I am in the best physical condition of my life. I know that is something Steve is big on, as well as playing decent rugby.”

10. Multiple clubs have shown interest in signing Pearson since London Irish went under.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.