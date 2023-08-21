Tomás Lavanini has made the 2023 Argentina Rugby World Cup squad

Tomás Lavanini will grace the world stage again in 2023 in the Rugby World Cup.

He is known for his ill discipline but he is also a skilled player. Here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Tomás Lavanini

1. Tomás Lavanini was born on 22 January 1993 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He stands at 6ft 7in (2.01m) and weighs 20st 7lbs (130kg).

2. He plays for Clermont but has previously competed for clubs such as Leicester Tigers and Jaguares.

3. Lavanini won his first cap for Argentina in 2013 against Uruguay. He has been named in the 2023 World Cup squad but has also played at two previous World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

4. He received a red card during the 2019 World Cup for a tackle on England’s Owen Farrell, he received a four match ban.

5. Lavanini is the most sin binned Argentina player ever.

6. Former Leicester boss Steve Borthwick said of Lavanini when he left the club: “We thank Tomas for his contribution to the club during the past two seasons and wish him well in his next chapter in French rugby.

“He has been a part of the beginning of this new chapter at Tigers and we are grateful for his efforts on and off the pitch in helping us build the foundations for our future.”

7. He married his long term partner Delfina in November 2022, the couple have a child together.

8. He prefers dogs to cats.

9. Lavanini likes to travel and has posted pictures of his adventures on social media.

10. When he received a red card against Ireland in 2022, Peter O’Mahony was heard saying: “That’s a ****ing red. You’re a scumbag. Scumbag stuff! You know exactly what you’re doing.”

