Who is Tommy Allan: Ten things you should know about the Italian fly-half

Allan played for Scotland U20 and Italy at a senior level

Tommy Allan is a talented fly-half and his game management is skilled.

The star is set to compete at his third World Cup in 2023 and here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Tommy Allan

1. Tommy Allan was born on 26 April 1993 in in Vicenza, Italy. He stands at 6ft (1.84m) and weighs 14st 5lbs (91kg).

2. Allan signed for Perpignan ahead of the 2023/24 season but has previously competed for Harlequins and Benetton.

3. He competed for Scotland U20, qualifying through his dad, but made his senior debut for Italy against Australia in 2013.

4. Allan has represented Italy at two World Cups in 2015 and 2019. He has also been named in Italy’s training squad for the 2023 World Cup.

5. His uncle John played rugby for Scotland and South Africa.

6. Allan has spoken about his former Harlequins teammate Marcus Smith and told The i: “He should be starting for England – honestly, I think he’s a great player.

“I think he creates stuff out of nothing; he puts defences under pressure. Obviously, he hasn’t played much international [rugby] but he needs a chance to prove himself and if he plays the way he plays for Quins then why not. He is a good mate of mine and it would be awesome to play against him. But then I’m not the coach over there.”

7. Allan is married to his long-term partner Benan and the couple have a child together.

8. He attended European School, Culham in England which has polo player Henry Brett among its alumni.

9. Allan likes Ferraris.

10. He has said he did not enjoy rugby when he first tried it.

