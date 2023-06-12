Rapava-Ruskin is a key member of Gloucester's squad

Val Rapava-Ruskin is key to club Gloucester’s set-piece and it has caught the attention of England head coach Steve Borthwick.

The prop could be set for international caps and here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Val Rapava-Ruskin

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin was born on 12 October 1992 in Tbilisi, Georgia. He stands at 6 ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 19st 7lbs (124kg).

2. Rapava-Ruskin plays for Gloucester but has previously competed for Worcester Warriors in his senior career.

3. He played for Georgia’s youth teams but has made himself available to be selected for England.

4. Rapava-Ruskin moved to England when he was two before moving to South Africa at 17 to play for Western Province.

5. His father, George, played rugby and represented Georgia.

6. He signed a new deal with Gloucester in 2023. Head coach George Skivington said: “Our set piece has been a real area of strength this season and Val plays a big part in that. His statistics show what he adds to the team; he likes to be physical, he likes to get involved in the game around the pitch, but also does the basics well.”

7. Rapava-Ruskin likes designer labels. He told Mail Online: “I love my Gucci loafers. Size 13. They hate it. The boys stitched me up one day and put all my Gucci stash in one of those charity collections. My dad goes crazy at me that I’m earning so little but spending all of my money on Gucci loafers!”

8. In a video for former club Worcester he said if he had to be an animal he would be a shark. “I’m a dominant predator in my own world,” he said. ”

9. He married his partner Lottie in 2023.

10. Rapava-Ruskin enjoys art and has a collection.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.