Who is Will Joseph: Ten things you should know about the England centre

Joseph is getting more international recognition thanks to his good form

Will Joseph has the speed to score tries and is able to get over the gainline.

His good performances has started to earn him international recognition and here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Will Joseph

1. Will Joseph was born on 15 July 2002 in Derby, England. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 14st 9lbs (93kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby for London Irish and was at the club when it was suspended from the Premiership. He had signed a new long-term contract with the club in 2022.

3. Joseph was named in the training squad for England’s Rugby World Cup campaign. He was also involved in an England squad in 2022 and made his debut against Australia.

4. He is the younger brother of England international Jonathan Joseph.

5. Joseph has played for England’s youth teams including competing in the U20 Six Nations.

6. He scored his first try for London Irish in Challenge Cup match against Castres Olympique.

7. It was reported Joseph would sign for Harlequins after London Irish folded. He had been linked to their London rivals Saracens.

8. Growing up he also played football.

9. He likes to jet ski.

10. Joseph has the same mannerisms as his brother. He told Mail Online: “The first time I went into [England] camp, I was on one of the physio beds and Jonny [May] actually said, ‘Wow, you are literally sat the exact same way JJ would be sat and talking the exact same way’. We’ve got some pretty similar mannerisms. I’ve had that pretty much my whole life really. At school, the coaches would say similar stuff.”

