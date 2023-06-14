Who is Will Stuart: Ten things you should know about the England prop

Stuart is building more caps for England

Will Stuart is skilled at scrum time and is good at gaining metres for his team.

He is quietly building more caps for England and here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Will Stuart

1. Will Stuart was born on 12 July 1996 in London, England. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.88m) and weighs 20st 11lbs (132kg).

2. He plays for Bath but have previously competed for Wasps, Blackheath, Moseley and Nottingham.

3. Stuart won his first cap for England in 2020 against France, being a part of the squad who won the Six Nations that year.

4. He has scored his first try for England against New Zealand in their 25-25 draw in 2022.

5. Rugby was not a big presence in his childhood. He told Mail Online: “To be honest, growing up, there wasn’t too much rugby on in our house. Jonny Wilkinson was my only real rugby role model because of that drop goal, but then it became apparent that I wasn’t going to be a fly-half. I was probably fairly feral as a child, roaming around outdoors in the woods, making bonfires, rather than watching TV.”

6. He attended Farleigh School, a prep school with actor Rupert Everett among its alumni.

7. Stuart also played football growing up but told the England rugby website: “I was a bit too aggressive and slow for football and I enjoyed the physical side of rugby. I used to play at fly half and inside centre, then in the back row. It was a slow decline to tight head prop. I still maintain that I’m a No.10 trapped inside a prop’s body.”

8. He posts with his long-term partner Nancy on social media.

9. Stuart’s great-grandad, Ronald Adam, was a war hero who later went on to become an actor.

10. He likes to go fishing.

