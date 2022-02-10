The centre traversed the globe to become a French international. Kit Shepard reports

Yoram Moefana is a bustling centre born 10,000 miles from Metropolitan France.

The Bordeaux-Begles man is a direct runner with an excellent handling game.

1. Yoram Moefana was born on 18 July 2000 in Wallis and Futuna, a French overseas collectivity in the Pacific Ocean. He stands at 6ft (1.82m) and is 15st 4lb (97 kg).

2. He moved to Metropolitan France aged 13, settling in Limoges with his uncle, the Agen prop Tapu Falatea. Another of his uncles, Sipili Falatea, has played for Colomiers and Clermont.

3. He was introduced to rugby on his native island through local tournaments. Within a year of arriving in Limoges, he had been recruited by the Colomiers youth set-up.

4. His first professional season was with Colomiers in ProD2 in 2018-19 and the one-time Heineken Cup finalists finished 13th.

5. Moefana is a practising Christian who says a prayer just before each match.

6. He signed for Bordeaux-Begles in June 2019 but his Top 14 debut did not come until October 2020, against Lyon.

7. Moefana made his France debut in November 2020 against Italy. It was just his sixth game of senior rugby.

The following week, he was part of an unfancied les Bleus side who nearly upset England in the Autumn Nations Cup final.

8. His favourite athlete is another imposing centre – Fijian Semi Radradra.

9. Moefana featured heavily on Bordeaux-Begles’ run to the European Champions Cup semi-finals in 2021, starting all three knockout games at either centre or wing.

10. He showcased his handling skills during his debut Six Nations appearance in 2022, also against Italy.

In the last play of the game, Moefana drew the widest Azzurri defender and threw an inventive one-handed pass to Gabin Villiere to put the wing away for his hat-trick.

