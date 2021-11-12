She has been part of major Red Roses' victories since making her Test debut as a teenager

Who is Zoe Harrison: Ten things you should know about the Saracens fly-half

Zoe Harrison made her senior debut for Saracens in the 2016-17 season and has gone from strength-to-strength ever since. Here is what you should know about the fly-half…

Ten things you should know about Zoe Harrison

1. Zoe Harrison was born on 14 April 1998 in England. She stands at 5ft 8in (1.73m) and weighs 11st 5lb (73kg).

2. Harrison plays for Saracens, with whom she has won two Premier 15s titles.

3. She made her England debut in 2017 against Canada and the Red Roses won the match 79-5.

4. She was offered a full-time contract by the RFU in 2019 and is a professional player.

5. Harrison started at fly-half in both of England’s record victories over New Zealand in 2021.

Her immaculate kicking in the second Test meant England were the first team to score more than 50 points against the Black Ferns – a week after becoming the first team to score more than 40 points against them!

6. Her father, John, represented Wales at school level and her brother, Alex, has played for Wasps reserves.

7. Harrison has spoken about being bullied at school for playing rugby. She told Rugby Pass: “At that time I was hoping I could potentially get into England with it and if I am going to play for England one day, what are you going to do?

“I always stuck with that mindset and it pushed me forward, made me confident and I was, ‘Do you know what? I’m not going to listen to you. I am going to focus on myself’.”

8. In 2021, Harrison was dropped from England’s Six Nations squad after her third strike relating to Covid regulations.

England head coach Simon Middleton said at the time: “It wasn’t anything malicious, just a bit of forgetfulness on Zoe’s behalf. She’s a young kid and young kids have to learn.”

9. Harrison has a sports rehabilitation and exercise degree from Middlesex University.

10. She is an ambassador for Umbro.

