Wyn Jones: Ten things you should know about the Wales prop

Wyn Jones made his Wales debut against Tonga in 2017 and has since accumulated over 30 caps for his country, here’s some facts about the prop…

Ten things you should know about Wyn Jones

1. Wyn Jones was born on the 12 February 1992 in Llandovery, Wales. He stands at 6ft (1.84m) and weighs 17st 13lbs (114kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby at club Llandovery RFC and province Scarlets, who he has represented over 100 time and won the Pro12 with.

3. Jones has won two Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2019. He has also represented Wales at a World Cup in 2019, where they came fourth.

4. Jones is renowned as a scrummager. However, Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney has also been impressed by Jones’ ability to jackal the ball.

He told WalesOnline: “Wyn has figured it out right the way through and he’s an incredibly powerful loosehead.

“The other aspect to his game which I’ve always been really impressed with is his ability to jackal over the ball. He’s really good in that facet.”

Does Jones have a nickname?

5. He is nicknamed Sausage and it was coined by his former Scarlets team-mate Emyr Phillips.

He told WalesOnline: “One of his friends back home is called Sausage. Wyn used to wind him up because he hated it. Well, Wyn was winding me up on one of his first days at the Scarlets and trying to spread my own nickname around.

“I wasn’t having it because he was a young pup coming in! I wanted to knock him down a peg or two and let him know he had to work his way up the ladder. So I just started calling him Sausage and told the boys at the Scarlets.”

6. Jones was involved in all three red card incidents in Wales games during the 2021 Six Nations. In their match against Ireland he was fouled by Peter O’Mahoney. He was then cleared out of a ruck dangerously by Scotland’s Zander Fagerson and hit in the eye by France’s Mohamed Haouas.

7. After Haouas was sent off, the French coach Fabien Galthie accused the Welsh players of hyping up the incident to result in a red card.

Jones refuted the claims, saying: “It’s definitely not the case and it is definitely not somewhere rugby wants to go either. With all the cameras and everything these days, you can’t get away with anything anyway.”

Does Jones have a partner?

8. He is engaged to partner Jeian and the couple were meant to get married in 2020 but plans were disrupted by Covid-19.

He told the BBC: “We will postpone it for a year and it’s out of our hands so hopefully it will all go to plan.

“Because of the Covid rules, we weren’t able to proceed and we’re hoping to do it next September.”

9. Jones used to be a sheep farmer and he took up the occupation again during lockdown.

He told The Sun: “I was getting some more time at home on the farm and I was just picking up where I left off. It was quite refreshing, I enjoyed the physical challenge of it.”

10. Former Wales captain Sam Warburton backed Jones to be a part of the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad.

