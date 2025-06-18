British & Irish Lions 2025 Special Issue

Issue 312 of Rugby World is here and it is a special-edition British & Irish Lions magazine with bonus double-sided wall chart and extra 32-page magazine featuring interviews with Andy Farrell, Maro Itoje and Same Warburton.

BUY THE RUGBY WORLD BRITISH & IRISH LIONS SPECIAL NOW!

What’s in your British & Irish Lions tour Rugby World magazine?

Your regular 100-page issue has every single player from this year’s British & Irish Lions tour previewed with hot takes on test prospects and fun facts such as Will Stuart’s love of brewing mead.

Sydney Morning Herald’s Tom Decent gives you the lowdown on Australia’s likely test team and which players we should be keeping a close eye on during the series.

There’s an exclusive chat with Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne who will be hoping to partner Itoje in the row through the Lions test series.

Rugby World’s Josh Graham talks to Sione Tuipulotu, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park about the rumbling foreign Lions debate.

Neil Squires catches up with former Labour spin doctor Alistair Campbell on the 2005 Lions Tour from Hell 20 years on.

What else is in the Rugby World British & Irish Lions special?

More than just your regular mag, this month you will also get a mega double-sided wall chart with every fixture ready for you to stick up and fill in.

Also get a bonus 32-page mini mag that contains chats with Andy Farrell, Maro Itoje and Sam Warburton. Alan Pearey also remembers the iconic 2013 tour to Australia, the last time the Lions were victorious!

BUY THE RUGBY WORLD BRITISH & IRISH LIONS SPECIAL NOW!

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.