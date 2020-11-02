December 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine

The new edition of Rugby World magazine has all you need to know about the new Autumn Nations Cup tournament, which kicks off on 13 November.

We give you the lowdown on all eight teams taking part, with exclusive interviews and insight from each camp, plus we take a look at what’s going on in the southern hemisphere.

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s Dec-20 issue.

Or you can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible subscription offers, including savings of up to 30% – it’s the perfect Christmas gift.

Here are 15 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s December 2020 edition…

1. Ben Earl exclusive interview

The England back-row, who is on loan at Bristol from Saracens, talks to RW’s Alan Pearey about his progress in the game and his goals. Coaches Alex Sanderson and Rory Teague also provide insight into Earl’s rise

2. Glen Jackson on going from refereeing to coaching

The former Saracens fly-half and elite official explains why he’s made the switch to coaching and how he’s aiming to help Fiji improve their discipline

3. Italy lock Niccolo Cannone

The Benetton second-row is part of Italy’s new generation and is hungry for success

4. A tribute to fans

“Rugby without fans is a film without dialogue.” Rugby World columnist Stephen Jones on the lifeblood of the game

5. France’s Gael Fickou

From teen sensation to Test regular, the France centre/wing has found his groove. He talks about life under Fabien Galthie, moving from Toulouse to Stade Francais and his childhood heroes

6. All Black Aaron Smith

“He is as close to the perfect passer of a ball as the sport has seen.” Read Stuart Barnes on why New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith is the best in the world

7. Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Whether making telling tackles on the pitch or growing a hand-gel business off it, the Edinburgh back-row relishes keeping busy, as he tells Tom English

8. The Wallabies conundrum

Time after time we have heard clichés about Australia forwards. To flourish, the Wallabies pack must find the sweet spot between grit, flair and modern pragmatism. It’s all about balance, says RW’s Alan Dymock

9. My day off… Joe Marler

The Harlequins and England prop has enjoyed talking himself in a new direction by launching a podcast. We find out more

10. The making of James Lowe

The Leinster winger is in line to make his Ireland debut this month, so we’ve spoken to coaches and team-mates past and present to find out about his route to Test rugby

11. Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze

“We’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.” The Lelos centre explains his excitement about the Autumn Nations Cup

12. Downtime with… Ben Youngs

England’s latest centurion talks close mates and fake snakes in this offbeat Q&A

13. Stephen Jones’s life in pictures

The former Wales fly-half, who is now part of the national coaching team, reflects on the highs and lows from his career on and off the field. Sean Holley also analyses how Wales are looking to play under Jones and head coach Wayne Pivac

14. Springbok Duane Vermeulen

After months of waiting, rugby is back in South Africa, albeit that they won’t play in the Rugby Championship. The No 8 looks at what lies ahead

15. Paul Grayson column

The former England fly-half previews the Autumn Nations Cup and explains why he thinks coaches should use it as a chance to introduce new players

Plus, there’s all this…

Inside the mind of… Jake Ball

A debate on rugby’s disciplinary process

Lisa Thomson on Scotland’s RWC 2021 qualifiers

Tips on how to bind

Rising stars Alfie Barbeary and Ioan Lloyd

Preview of England v France Women

Club Hero Phil Dollman

The Secret Player on the Springboks

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price

Nutrition advice for rehab

South Africa sevens star JC Pretorius

Grass-roots club news

The December 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 3 to 30 November 2020.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.