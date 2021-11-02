Rugby World December 2021 Edition Contents



North v South: This month we’ll find out who will come out on top in the battle of the hemispheres, and the new issue of Rugby World magazine has interviews and insight from both sides of the equator.

There is a truly international feel to Rugby World’s autumn Tests special, from All Blacks to Springboks, Chile to Japan and, of course, the home nations.

1. North v South

As the southern hemisphere descend on Europe for the autumn Internationals, Stephen Jones looks at what we will learn over the coming weeks

2. Zoe Aldcroft

From a future career in feet to her lucky doll, get to know the Red Roses lock/back-row

3. Wallaby Revival

Australia clicked into gear in the Rugby Championship and are starting to look like RWC 2023 contenders. Stuart Barnes examines what has sparked the change

4. Scottish Warriors

Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe discuss their move to Worcester, reflect on the Lions tour and assess how Scotland are shaping up two years out from the World Cup

5. Irish Props

Ireland’s depth at prop has long been a concern. We assess the current talent pool and look at why Cian Healy and Andrew Porter have swapped sides

6. Brad Weber

Chiefs scrum-half Brad Weber had to bide his time between New Zealand caps, Now he’s treating his first All Blacks tour as one big adventure

7. England v South Africa

Ahead of this month’s clash at Twickenham, we pick out seven momentous matches between England and the Springboks from down the years

8. Adam Beard

This time last year the Ospreys lock was dropped from the Wales squad, but he bounced back to be part of another Six Nations-winning campaign and a Lions tour

9. Chile

Pablo Lemoine, the former Uruguay prop who is now coach of Chile, reflects on his side’s win over Canada in RWC 2023 qualifying

10. Santiago Carreras

Does the Gloucester man represent the long-term future at ten for Argentina?

11. France v New Zealand

Former France hooker Benjamin Kayser looks ahead to the clash between les Bleus and the All Blacks in Paris this month

12. Aphelele Fassi

The Shark looks destined for a long career in the South Africa back three, but he recognises that patience can be key to making progress

13. USA

We talk to two Eagles – Worcester lock Alycia Washington, who is excited to be taking on England this month, and Malon Al-Jiboori, who is hoping to help Ealing Trailfinders secure promotion

14. Sam Matavesi

The Fiji hooker talks Northampton, the Navy and new adventures

15. London Irish

Is this the dawning of a new Exiles era? RW’s Alan Dymock followed the drumbeat to the Brentford Community Stadium in Welcome To My Club

Plus, there’s all this…

Downtime with Harlequins back-rower James Chisholm

Should kit colours be catered to colour-blind fans? A debate

Rising Stars Lorenzo Cannone and Patricia Maliepo

Sean Holley analyses Dwayne Peel’s impact on the Scarlets

Saracens lock Theo McFarland on representing Samoa in two sports

A rugby rant on why the game’s laws should be simplified

Inside the mind of Scotland fly-half Helen Nelson

The latest on qualifying for Rugby World Cup 2023

National Hero: Japan captain Lappies Labuschagné

A look ahead to the Dubai Sevens

Scott Williams on how to strip the ball in the tackle

The Secret Player gives his verdict on the new laws

