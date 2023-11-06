December 2023

It’s over. Seven weeks of thrills, spills and adulation and we end up with exactly the same result as last time. South Africa champions again, what a journey. So here is your definitive Rugby World Cup 2023 review, our December issue, which you can get digitally and physically with a collector’s edition hard copy coming to subscribers and on shelves.
From Portugal and Fiji to a quarter-final weekend we’ll never forget, there was so much to love about this World Cup. Luckily, we have covered off every single game with magic moments, quotes from both sides, full teams, referees, the lot. A handy reference for the entire tournament.
Not only that but we have a team of the tournament, big name interviewees, the World Cup heroes and headline makers as well as bunch of super stats and much, much more.
What is in the Rugby World Cup 2023 review?
In the ultimate review of every single one of the 48 games, we have:
- Match summary
- Magic moment
- Hear from the winners
- Hear from the losers
- Full team sheets with replacements
- Scorers
- Referee
- Star man
And if that wasn’t enough, we also have:
- Team of the Tournament
- Sam Whitelock
- Bundee Aki
- Nicolas Martins
- Manuel Ardao
- Dutch fans!
- Will Jordan
- Eben Etzebeth
- Home nations report cards – what grades did we give England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales’ showings in France?
What is in the December issue of Rugby World magazine?
- How the Rugby World Cup was won
Editor Alan Dymock runs you through how the World Cup was won after covering the tournament in France
- Stephen Jones looks ahead to the 2027 World Cup in Australia
After the Eddie Jones disaster, what will the Wallabies look like and how will the new format work in four years’ time
- Danny Cipriani exclusive
There’s been plenty of noise around the former England fly-half after his explosive autobiography but Josh Graham finds out if his future still lies in the game
- Downtime with Mark Atkinson
Alan Pearey hears from the Gloucester centre on his sweet tooth, a Savage prank and embarrassing stitches
- What it’s like to join a Premiership academy
Josh Graham travels down to the RPA’s Academy Induction Day to find out what life is like for the newest professionals in the sport
- Tyson Beukeboom
Sarah Rendell chats to the Canada international who is getting stuck into a new project with Trailfinders Women
- Dan McKellar
Editor Alan Dymock chats to the new man in charge at Leicester Tigers
- Inside the mind of Adam Radwan
The Newcastle speedster reminisces about a trip to Mauritius and lays bare his England ambitions
- Our club hero: Munster’s Gavin Coombes
The No 8 has had a taste of Ireland action, so we find out what makes him special
- There’s more to African rugby than the Springboks!
We have a column from newly elected Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah who highlights the growth of Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia…
- Rising Stars
We catch up with Exeter Chiefs No 8 and Italy A international Ross Vintcent and Northampton Saints’ exciting young flanker Henry Pollock to chart their rugby journeys to this point
- Don’t miss our regular columnists Ken Owens, Secret Player and Secret Ref
