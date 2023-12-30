You may still be polishing off the Christmas leftovers but we’ve got a bumper late present for you in the shape of our new Future Rugby February 2024 edition.

We take a look at the things changing within the game and what developments we can expect to see in the coming years across several areas including technology, Lions tours, the women’s game and even university rugby.

Not only are we using our rugby crystal ball but there is a FREE Six Nations supplement magazine included with your February package.

Future Rugby – What’s in the Rugby World February 2024 edition?

ANTOINE DUPONT

The French icon is changing the face of the game and even swapping disciplines as he switches focus to sevens in an attempt to star at his home Paris 2024 Olympics in the summer. Paul Eddison looks at how the No 9 has shifted the marketing, reach and style of rugby. We also have analysis from Sam Larner ahead of Dupont’s transition to the seven-a-side game.

THE TECH TAKEOVER: Rugby’s next frontiers

Editor Alan Dymock takes a deep dive into the technological advances taking place in rugby as research and analysis go to the next level. What can AI do for rugby? Is just one of the questions answered in this unmissable long read.

LIONS REIMAGINED

We asked players past and present, pundits and administrators how they would construct a Lions tour given a blank slate – the answers were interesting to say the least…

NOLLI WATERMAN ON WOMEN’S RUGBY

Alan Pearey sits down with former England full-back turned co-commentator and trade union activist Danielle ‘Nolli’ Waterman to find out what the future holds for women’s rugby after a couple of seismic years.

RUGBY NEEDS A COMMISSIONER

Our regular columnist Stephen Jones lays out his plan for a rugby tsar to replace stuffy boards squibbling over minutiae. Don’t miss his take on how the running of the game can be overhauled for good…

REINVENTION OF OLLIE LAWRENCE

The blockbuster Bath centre has hit new heights at the Rec and will be looking to nail down a starting spot for England in the Six Nations. Editor Alan Dymock catches up with the 24-year-old.

WHAT NOW FOR SCOTTISH RUGBY?

Tom English looks at the predicaments facing Scottish rugby and the ten-year plan being devised to tackle them. After another disappointing World Cup campaign, what next for Gregor Townsend’s men?

FIRST-CLASS PROSPECTS

In our latest grass-roots feature, Josh Graham takes a deep dive into the university game and, in particular, how BUCS Super Rugby has changed the face of the sport at this level and is now producing ready-made professional players.

BUDDING HOLLY

Alan Pearey chats to England fly-half Holly Aitchison about her move to Bristol, battle with anxiety and upcoming fight for the Red Roses No 10 shirt with old Saracens team-mate Zoe Harrison.

FACE-OFF: Could Web3 and digital fan tokens power rugby?

By this point, you’ve probably heard of NFTs and the like but could it be the future for rugby? We hear from both sides of the debate.

What it’s like to: Coach England age-grade sides

Josh Graham hears from England men’s U18 coach Jonathan Pendlebury and his U20 counterpart Mark Mapletoft as they reveal how they make teenagers tick.

PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT

Jon Cardinelli sits down with the World Cup final hero to find out more about that performance in Paris and his return to Japan.

SPOTLIGHT ON: Connacht’s Cathal Forde

We speak to the young Emerging Ireland centre who is making a name for himself out west after a storming start to the season.

MANUEL ARDAO

Josh Graham speaks to the Uruguay flanker who performed so well at France 2023 but is now putting down roots in Miami for his new MLR adventure.

What else is in this month’s Rugby World magazine?

Downtime with Toulon and Samoa back Duncan Paia’aua

Inside the mind of Northampton Saints scrum-half Archie McParland

Club hero: Saracens’ Sophie de Goede

RANT: Ben Nurse laments the use of statistics and data in rugby, arguing they should be embraced

Columns from Championship Rugby chair Simon Halliday and former Wales captain Ken Owens

Spotlight on Blues fly-half Zarn Sullivan – can he fill Beauden Barrett’s boots?

Our Analyst Sean Holley unpicks a Cardiff trick play

Rising Stars: Bath and England U20 prop Billy Sela and Glasgow Warriors and Scotland U20 nine Ben Afshar

And even more!

What is in Rugby World’s FREE Six Nations supplement?

All the chart-topping stats from last year’s men’s Guinness Six Nations

England: Scrum-half Alex Mitchell

France: Defence coach Shaun Edwards

Ireland: Second-row Joe McCarthy

Italy: New head coach Gonzalo Quesada

Scotland: Scrum-half George Horne

Wales: Lock Dafydd Jenkins

