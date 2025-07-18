Issue 313: Willie John McBride

Discovering what Willie John McBride thinks about his five British & Irish Lions tours is a real reminder of how much rugby’s greatest tradition has changed over the decades.

He speaks of spending months travelling the southern hemisphere with teachers and miners, creating the infamous ‘99’ call and playing three times in a week – all unthinkable in 2025.

This year’s Lions were even banned from consuming alcohol on the flight over, such is the professional approach of it all these days. McBride’s war stories are from a bygone amateur era that some still yearn for – but they’re memories for good reason.

Moving with the times has ensured the Lions have a future beyond this tour to Australia and they retain their relevance as one of global sport’s most iconic teams. Long may it continue!

Joe Robinson, editor of Rugby World.

