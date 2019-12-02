Free 2020 calendar with Rugby World magazine’s World XV edition



Christmas has come early because the new issue of Rugby World magazine comes with a FREE GIFT – a 2020 calendar!

As 2019 draws to a close, we also pick an all-stars team of those men’s players who have stood out this year. We’ve done the same for the women’s game too.

Here are ten reasons to pick up a copy of the January 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine…

Free 2020 calendar

As well as all the key dates for next year, the calendar celebrates the rugby visionaries who will be starring on pitches around the globe in the year 2020.

World XVs

Who makes the cut in the men’s and women’s dream teams we’ve put together from the standout players of 2019?

Special report on long-term injury

Rugby can often forget about those sidelined for long periods, so RW’s Alan Dymock spoke to Gloucester centre Henry Trinder about the mental and physical toll of lengthy lay-offs

Rory Best’s career highlights

The former Ulster and Ireland hooker reflects on the highs and lows of his long career in RW’s ‘my life in pictures’ feature

The salary cap

“The governance model needs fixing.” Mark Evans on why the regulations need an overhaul in the wake of Saracens’ breaches

Inside the mind of… Danny Cipriani

The Gloucester fly-half talks Malibu, mindset and Martin Luther King

Stephen Jones on Kyle Sinckler

Rugby World’s columnist explains why he thinks Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler is the most important player in England

Wales prop Wyn Jones

The Scarlets’ scrum specialist talks through his whirlwind journey to international rugby

Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson

He’s been starring for Northampton this season and is hungry for more Scotland honours after missing out on RWC 2019

Downtime with… Cheslin Kolbe

Get to know the World Cup-winning South Africa wing in our offbeat Q&A

Plus, there’s all this…

Sean Holley analyses Faf de Klerk

Ulster’s in-form scrum-half John Cooney

Sean Horan on China Women’s qualification for Tokyo 2020

A Rugby X debate

Jake Polledri’s ball-carrying tips

Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui

Club hero Pieter-Steph du Toit

What it’s like to… be signed as a schoolboy

Wales Women captain Siwan Lillicrap

Rising Stars Ben Healy and Will Capon

The January 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 3-30 December.

