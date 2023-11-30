To celebrate the turn of the year, Rugby World is not only celebrating the return of European competition with some cracking club rugby content, but we’ve also got our annual calendar – and it’s FREE.

For 2024, our calendar looks at the ‘Bucket List’ venues and spectacles that diehard rugby fans should try and see in their lifetime. From raucous La Rochelle fans, to Wales versus England at the Principality, to club rugby in Buenos Aires and the Melrose Sevens.

But it not just about the free rugby calendar. Have a look at our European content in the new issue.

European rugby is back!

We have featured a story or name from each of the Investec Champions Cup’s pools in this issue. And we’ve got a some great content about the competition as a whole, and on the Challenge Cup.

Pool 1 – Harry Thacker

From Pool 1 of the Champions Cup, we have an exclusive interview with Bristol Bears hooker Harry Thacker. He’s great on being written off because of his size, to thriving in today’s game.

Pool 2 – The making of Tomos Williams

Cardiff and Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams is our focus for Pool 2, as we ask those who have been on the journey with him all about the livewire nine.

Pool 3 – Huw Jones’s Life in Pictures

The Glasgow and Scotland centre talks us through his career to date via the standout snaps of his rugby life. Glasgow Warriors are in Pool 3 of the Champions Cup.

Pool 4 – Jacques Nienaber

Tom English profiles former Springboks head coach Nienaber, as he begins life with Leinster. The Irish outfit are in Pool 4 of the Champions Cup and hoping to go one better than last year, after they lost the final to La Rochelle.

John Dobson column

Stormers boss John Dobson – ‘Dobbo’ – writes exclusively for Rugby World about the South African impact on the Champions Cup and what the near future could hold.

Away Days picture special

We look back at shots through the history of the European Champions Cup – focussing purely on the stirring, incredible wins away from home.

Black Lion in the Challenge Cup

Writer Francisco Issac gives us the rundown on Georgia’s new entry in the Challenge Cup, the black Lion franchise. Find out all you need to know about their first foray in the competition.

What else is in the January issue of Rugby World?

As if the above wasn’t enough, we’ve got some cracking other content available too. Starting with one big name.

EXCLUSIVE interview with retired refereeing great, Wayne Barnes

Stephen Jones asks: Is attacking rugby on the rise again?

The 12 biggest hitters in rugby

We talk with Scotland women’s captain Rachel Malcolm

The incredible story of Dan Barnes being given a lifeline in Guernsey after the collapse of Jersey Reds

Warrick Gelant on his return to the Stormers

Ken Owens on the job market out there for players

In Downtime, we’re introduced to the mad world of Bordeaux’s Nans Ducuing

We get the lowdown on new England assistant Felix Jones

The Analyst casts his eye over Finn Russell

Debate: Should players being able to call ‘Mark’ anywhere in their half?

Sports psychologist Stephen Mellalieu talks us through a host of different scenarios

We look at the journey back to Parma for Danilo Fischetti

And there’s even more! Check out the new issue now.

