In the Rugby World July Issue, we assess the chances of 12 players who are fighting to make their respective Rugby World Cup squads. There are young guns, those coming back from injury and bolters who all have a point to prove to make it to the pinnacle of the international game in France this September.

But that’s not the only thing you can find inside your copy of the July issue of the magazine this month. We have an exclusive column from France defence coach Shaun Edwards who tells us the key thing all sides need to do to be successful at the World Cup. The Wales legend also lets us into the little inkling he has about how the game will change during the tournament.

Also across the channel (and staying there) is England’s incumbent No 7 Jack Willis. Tom English sits down exclusively with the Toulouse flanker to find out why he has pledged his future to playing in France. Willis reflects on a crazy year which saw him go from playing with his brother Tom for Wasps to facing off against each other in the Top 14 in our Big Interview.

What is in the Rugby World July issue?

Beware Wales! RWC opponents Georgia and Portugal analysed

We put Wales’ World Cup opponents Georgia and Portugal under the Rugby World microscope. The Analyst Sean Holley examines Los Lelos, showing how they are far more than just a meaty scrum while Francisco Isaac reasons why Portugal will pack a punch at their first RWC since 2007.

Jersey Boys!

We aren’t afraid to cover the Championship, so don’t miss our ‘Jersey Boys’ feature as Josh Graham chats to the protagonists at Jersey Reds after Harvey Biljon’s side won a first Championship title by toppling the mighty Ealing Trailfinders.

Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury have been this season’s outstanding side in the Premier 15s and after sealing their top of the table place, Alan Pearey hears from coach Sean Lynn about what is going so right for the side.

Exeter 3.0

It’s no secret that Exeter Chiefs are undergoing a rebuild after losing a glut of senior players at the end of the season. So Josh Graham hears from coaches, departing players and those who know the young talent coming through best, to find out what the third generation of Exeter’s Premiership side may look like.

Josh Navidi

Former Cardiff and Wales flanker Josh Navidi takes a trip down memory lane for his ‘My life in pictures’ having retired due to a neck injury.

What else is in the edition?

Sarah Rendell takes a look at national hero Jade Konkel-Roberts

Don’t miss our grass-roots champions section, league and cup winners are all featured with around 120 champions included – see if you can find your side!

Plus we’ve got our column from Wales captain Ken Owens previewing the gruesome World Cup camps

Our Secret Player looks back at his time preparing for World Cups

We have a piece on All Black Damian McKenzie

We assess whether the score should be kept in mini rugby

Inside the Mind of Leicester and Argentina hooker Julian Montoya

Spotlight on veteran Springbok Deon Fourie who has found a new lease of life

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door with our subscription deals.

Recommended videos for you