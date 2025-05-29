Issue 311 of Rugby World is here and features two greats of the game, Dan Cole and Ben Youngs.

The two most capped men in English rugby history are now turning their hands to podcasting and invited Rugby World along to see how it is all going. After all, the duo retire at the end of the season so this new project is well-timed.

We also check out the oldest rugby fixture in the world, Richmond v Blackheath, visit the best rugby-themed bar in the world and talk to Aoife Wafer, the Women’s Six Nations Player of the Tournament.

It’s a cracker, enjoy!

