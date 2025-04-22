We have given Rugby World a lick of paint, so who better to front a new look than England’s man of the moment Fin Smith?

The Northampton Saints fly-half is our cover star this month and our exclusive photo shoot and 10-page feature brilliantly shows off the personality of one of the game’s stars and there’s plenty more in your 100-page issue.

What is in this month’s Rugby World?

We’ve got new fonts, a new log and plenty of different colour schemes as we’ve given the mag a fresh look and brought us right up to date in 2025. All feedback welcome!

It may be a new look but it’s the same old quality content and here’s what you can find inside in your June issue:

FIN SMITH EXCLUSIVE

Deputy Editor Josh Graham sat down with England’s man of the moment to discuss a breakthrough Six Nations and the possibility of a Lions tour…

Our Top 12 Lions bolters

Editor Joe Robinson picks 12 slightly left-field shouts to make it to Australia with Andy Farrell’s side

WHY ENGLAND SHOULD LEAVE TWICKENHAM

Stephen Jones on making it a truly national game…

TOP OF THE PROPS

Pat McCarry chats to Ireland loosehead Andrew Porter about life at Leinster and his Lions dream

THE BUCKET LIST: Toulon

RW took a trip to the Stade Mayol and this is why you should too…

BEHIND THE SCENES: Adidas HQ with the Black Ferns

We took a trip to Germany to explore Adidas HQ where we discovered an incredible archive and got the athlete services lowdown as if we were one of the Black Ferns

What else is in this month’s Rugby World magazine?

Our new analyst Alex Goode picks his three Lions full-backs

The Big Interview: Ruby Tui

The F1 engineer who plays for Maidenhead and Germany

Zebre Crossing: Giacomo da Re’s new lease of life in Parma

Rugby in the City of Angels

Team-mates with Chris Ashton

Rugby Firsts with Thaakir Abrahams

Rising Stars: Ben Coen and Angus Hall (England U20)

Club hero: Steven Luatua

Spotlight on Cameron Hanekom

My Rugby World with Jason Fox (SAS Who Dares Wins)

Ken Owens on what the Lions squad announcement day is like for players

Our new Secret Player takes aim at Newcastle…

Downtime with Gloucester and Wales’ Kate Williams

Our first Think Piece in collaboration with CounteRuck

