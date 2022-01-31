Rugby World March 2022 Edition Contents

The 2022 Six Nations is upon us and the new edition of Rugby World magazine has everything you need to know about this year’s championship – team guides, expert analysis and exclusive interviews.

Plus, there is a FREE Six Nations wallchart with the new Rugby World and we also look ahead to Super Rugby Pacific, the final qualifier for this year’s World Cup and the Rugby Europe Championship.

1. FREE Six Nations 2022 Wallchart

This double-sided wallchart features both the men’s and women’s championship fixtures.

You can fill in the results as matches take place and when the men’s tournament has finished, simply turn it over and keep track of how the women’s event unfolds when it kicks off in late March.

2. Six Nations Team Guides

In-depth profiles of all the countries taking part, from facts and stats to greatest moments, form guides to key players.

3. Raffi Quirke Exclusive Interview

The Sale Sharks scrum-half is one of the rising stars of English rugby. He talks to RW’s Alan Dymock about his love of Manchester, learning from top nines and his rapid rise.

4. The French Revival

It’s been more than a decade since France last lifted the Six Nations title. Can they get their hands on the trophy this year?

Stephen Jones compares the current French team to those of years gone by, The Secret Player gives an insight into how the French public feels about Fabien Galthie’s side and former England fly-half Stuart Barnes looks at the strengths and weaknesses of France, as well as the other five nations.

5. The Making of Hugo Keenan

We speak to team-mates and coaches from throughout the Ireland full-back’s career to get an insight into his rugby journey, from his school’s D team to Test regular.

6. Super Rugby Pacific

This month sees the new southern hemisphere competition kick off, with the addition of two Pacific Islands teams to those of Australia and New Zealand. As well as a guide to all the teams, we speak to Reds scrum-half Tate McDermott and Blues flanker Dalton Papalii. Plus, we find out how Fijian Drua are preparing for their inaugural season.

7. Scotland Prop Oli Kebble

The Glasgow front-rower has experienced myriad highs and lows in his life. He opens up about family trauma, (Junior) World Cup glory and why Scotland must learn lessons.

8. World Cup Qualifier

Colombia, Kazakhstan and Scotland are all bidding to book the final place at this year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. We speak to Scotland coach Bryan Easson and captain Rachel Malcolm ahead of the qualifier in Dubai.

9. Comeback King Ellis Jenkins

The Cardiff and Wales flanker discusses his long road back from injury and looks ahead to what’s next.

10. The Georgian Revolution

Ahead of the Rugby Europe Championship, we look back to the autumn of 2003 when Georgia experienced both sporting and political revolutions. The national rugby team made their World Cup debut while the Rose Revolution resulted in a change in government.

Plus, there is all this…

Grand Slams Picture Special

Downtime with Italy winger Monty Ioane

A debate about deliberate knock-ons

Inside the Mind of Stuart McInally

Analysis of Caelan Doris’s Ireland try against New Zealand

Rory Best on Ireland’s Six Nations prospects

A rant about referee abuse

Rising Stars Iwan Stephens and Joe Hawkins

Top tips on quick taps from Keira Bevan

Dick Muir on his new challenge with Russia

How Worcester are fighting climate change

U20 Six Nations preview

