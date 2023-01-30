Not only is it a special Six Nations edition with megastar names for Rugby World‘s March issue, but you’ll also get a FREE wallchart in this bumper issue.

With the Six Nations finally upon us, you can fill in the results from every match in the men’s and women’s events. That is, in between reading our exclusive interviews, player studies, expert analysis, and punchy opinion pieces.

So who do we have in this special edition?

Six Nations stars inside

Ellis Genge exclusive

Our cover star this month is England vice captain Ellis Genge – not only one of the game’s characters, but a strong voice in a game in need of captivating athletes. In this lengthy interview with Josh Graham, Genge opens up about his relationship with Test coach Steve Borthwick, growing the game, the environment, and being back in Bristol.

Dan Sheehan

Tom English talks exclusively to the Leinster and Ireland hooker who is trying to keep his feet on the ground, despite enjoying runaway success in his career so far.

Chris Harris

Scotland’s defensive mastermind spends some time in the chair, as we hit the laid-back Gloucester star with questions.

Matthieu Jalibert

Did you know he has a dog named after Owen Farrell? France’s fly-half spills all sorts in this interview with Paul Eddison.

Steve Borthwick

Having locked horns with him during his time covering the Tigers, writer Bobby Bridge finds out what makes England coach Steve Borthwick tick with the help of players, coaches and colleagues of his.

Sarah Hunter

England’s most-capped player ever talk us through her hopes for the women’s game in the aftermath of a whirlwind World Cup in New Zealand.

Andrew Porter

In an exclusive column, the Ireland prop opens up about his own mental health struggles and the value of trust and togetherness in a team.

Gareth Thomas

Want the lowdown on the Wales front-rower? Josh Graham finds out more about him from those who’ve been on the rugby journey with him.

Luke Pearce

The Test and Premiership referee lets his hair down with us, as he takes on our irreverent Downtime questions…

Kevin Sinfield’s defence

Analyst Sean Holley casts his eye over the league legend’s contributions to Leicester’s defence to bring us a flavour of what he can do for England.

Pierre Bruno

The last time Italy’s tattoo-mad winger was on the pitch he was proposing to his fiancee – now he talks with Mark Palmer about the Azzurri‘s Test ambitions.

Shaun Edwards

Possibly the highest-valued coach in rugby, we find out more about Edwards’s methods in this piece with Paul Willemse of France and Ken Owens of Wales.

Stuart Barnes

The former England and Lions fly-half delves deep into the question: ‘How do you win the Six Nations?’

What else is in the special Six Nations edition?

It’s not just about those names or the wallchart either. We also have inside:

Stephen Jones on protecting Test referees

The future of the the women’s Six Nations

Guides to every Six Nations team

The art of goal-line defence

Super Rugby team guides

Can the Crusaders win seven Super Rugby titles in a row?

Bulls N0 8 Elrigh Louw

Chile captain Martin Sigren

Bristol’s Lucy Burgess

Uganda hero Philip Wokorach

Secret Player on the sanctuary of the physio room

Rugby World magazine’s March 2023 edition is on sale from 31 January 2023 to 7 March 2023.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.